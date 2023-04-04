Pelandaba is a suburb of Bulawayo and was an electoral constituency in Matabeleland.

History

The suburb was built in the 1950s as an "elite African community". The 1930 Land Apportionment Act which designated urban land for whites, meant that land for Pelandaba and Pumula was leased from the city. An economic boom in the early 1950s resulted in jobs and wages (including for blacks) increasing. And labour unrest in the late 1940s showed a more stable social situation was needed - better housing in better neighborhoods.

Bulawayo "grudgingly introduced an African Home Ownership Scheme on a thirty-year leasehold basis". So, residents did not actually own the land on which they built "even the[ir] plushest houses".[1]