Prince Ndlovu

Career

Ndlovu was promoted from Highlanders' developmental side, Bosso90, to the first team on 08 July 2022.[1]

He became the youngest player in the club’s history to be promoted to the first team at the age of 16 years and 170 days.

Ndlovu broke the record that had been held by legendary former Warriors captain, Peter Ndlovu, who broke into the first team at the age of 16 years, 178 days.

Croatia

Ndlovu received an invitation to attend trials at Croatian second-tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 that was scheduled to start on 10 February and end on 9 March.[2]

He was, however, denied a visa to travel to the European country for a month-long trial alongside Majesa Academy’s attacking midfielder Promise Sithole. His representatives then travelled to South Africa to lodge an appeal.

Ndlovu spent two weeks training at Orlando Pirates in January while waiting for the Croatian visa.

In March 2023, he was invited for a six-day trial stint at South Africa’s soccer giants Orlando Pirates from the 20th to the 26th of March.[3]

Austria

On 25 April 2022, Highlanders announced that Ndlovu had travelled for trials at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz of Austria.[4]

He had been training with South African top-flight side Orlando Pirates until his departure for Europe.

Trivia

He was dubbed "the next Peter Ndlovu" after he broke into the Highlanders senior team at the same age as the legendary Zimbabwean captain.