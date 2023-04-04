Priviledge Mupeti
|Personal information
|Full name
|Priviledge Mupeti
|Date of birth
|29 September 1997
|Place of birth
|Bulawayo
|Height
|1.53 m (5 ft 0 in)
|Playing position
|Forward
|Club information
Current team
|Fountain Gate Princess Football Club (Tanzania)
|Number
|19
|Youth career
|2010-2016
|Inline Academy
|Senior career*
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|–
|Black Rhinos Football Club Queens
|National team
|2014-Current
|Mighty Warriors
|14
|(5)
|Young Mighty Warriors
|* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).
Priviledge Mupeti is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Tanzanian Serengeti Light Women's Premier League side Singida Fountain Gate Princess Football Club and the Zimbabwe Women's National Football Team (Mighty Warriors).
Background
Priviledge Mupeti was born on 29 September 1997 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe to Christopher Mupeti and Thembelani Moyo. She is the first born in a family of two girls with her young sister Princess Mupeti. She attended Ntshamathe Primary School and Moray Primary School before enrolling for her secondary school at Sikhulile High School in Bulawayo.
Career
She started playing football in the streets with the local boys when she was 10 years old and later on joined a girls academy in 2010. She played for Inline Academy from 2010 until she moved to Midlands State University (MSU) Queens for a six months loan in 2017. She then moved on to Harare in 2018 when she joined army side Black Rhinos Football Club Queens.
Mupeti was a Black Rhinos Queens player for some years before she was snapped up by Tanzanian Serengeti Light Women's Premier League side Fountain Gate Princess in December 2022. She is also a member of the Zimbabwe Women's National Football Team (Mighty Warriors) and scored three goals in the last four qualifier matches for the AWCON 2022 finals which were hosted by Morocco. She also played for the Young Mighty Warriors in her development stage to becoming a senior national team player. The diminutive forward is also a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]
Awards
- COSAFA Women's Championships Runners' Up (2017)