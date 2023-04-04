Pungwe-Chimurenga is a land development enterprise

Events

Pungwe-Chimurenga land dispute, Sept 2023

In September 2023, a dispute arose between Trymore Kanopula and Pungwe-Chimurenga Housing Co-operative (Eyrecourt). Eyrecourt alleges he took over their Phase 1 approved commercial, clinic and school stands and converted them to residential stands. They allege he did this to advance his personal interests, after becoming an elected Member of Parliament. They say the new MP working with one David Jakarasi, who once worked with an administrator who had been appointed by the Local Government ministry to audit Pungwe-Chimurenga. [1]