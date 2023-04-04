Recycle in Zimbabwe
A directory of those involved in recycling in Zimbabwe. And some news.
Actors
- Acts Plastic / Acts Plastics
- Alternative Environmental Service
- Anytime Plastics
- Arise and Shine
- Baobab Paper Technology
- Boss Lady Plastics
- Chloride Zimbabwe
- Clean Marondera
- Collect a Can
- Come Clean
- Conductus Investments
- Corbet and Company
- DA Plastics
- Dawn Plastics
- Delta (Bulawayo)
- Duokap Recycle
- Eastgate Packaging Solutions
- Ecogreen Plastics
- Edmon 5 Pees Scrap Metal
- Enviro Serve
- Envirowaste
- Fispack
- Flytserve Renewable Resources
- Globe Care Recycling
- GN Distributors
- Greenline Africa Village
- Green Cycle
- Green Works
- Gweru Recycling Centre
- Lantre Enterprises Pvt Ltd.
- Ledlite (formerly Mururwe)
- Lowforth Investments Top Brands
- Makoni Plastics
- Masvingo Urban Recycling Club
- Mega Pak Zimbabwe
- Midlands Recycling (Gweru)
- Moltim Plastics
- National Waste Collections (Harare)
- National Waste Collectors (Bulawayo)
- Passionate Plastics
- Pedro's Recycling
- PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe (Harare)
- Petrecho (Bulawayo)
- Plastic Profile
- Polyrite
- Polywaste Plastics
- Pro-PET Recyclers (Bulawayo)
- Rabo Metal Pvt Ltd
- RAE Recyling
- The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara)
- Recycle Today
- Rise and Shine
- Rutenga mabhodho recycling company (six individuals)
- SalPolymers (Suntex Plastics)
- Santiza Buzara Enterprises
- SHEQ Ambassadors
- Stable Packaging
- Sunforzm
- Thankful Recycling
- Tisunugureiwo
- Tregers Products
- Treggor Plastics
- Victoria Falls Recycling (Victoria Falls)
- Waste Collection Enterprises
- Waste Solutions
- Waverley Plastics
- Web Shine
- Yellow Potion Service t/a Tejiki Investments (Mutare)
- Zimbabwe Sunshine Group
- Zimbabwe Waste
News/Information
Recycling 2021
In August 2021, it was reported that some families in Kwekwe were earning a ‘decent’ living through recyclable materials from dumps. Some at Amaveni dumpsite said they made an average of US$400 a month. Waste pickers there are collecting select materials such as scrap metal, food waste, paper, and plastic from the rest of unwanted waste then sell to it.
Companies then, reportedly from as far as Harare, buy it crush or bail it, and export it. One waste picker claimed plastic he heaped amounted to 6 tons. The waste pickers complained about;
- lack of personal protective equipment and running water at the site.
- loss of raw materials to fires that burn at the dumpsite.
- being duped by middlemen who underpaid for the raw materials.
- ↑ Kwekwe families making decent living from waste recycling business., 984 Midlands, Published: 19 August 2021, Retrieved: 22 September 2023