Rodney Kiwa
|Rodney Simukai Kiwa
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Master of Public Administration
|Alma mater
|University of Rhodesia
|Occupation
|Independent Consultant on Peace and Security
|Organisation
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
Rodney Simukai Kiwa is the deputy chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
School / Education
Primary:
Secondary:
Tertiary: Bachelor of Administration, University of Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).
Masters in Public Administration, University of South Africa.
Service/Career
Kiwa was sworn in as a Commissioner for ZEC in October 2021 alongside Jasper Mangwana. [1]
In March 2022, Kiwa was appointed as the ZEC deputy chairperson by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. [2]
On 20 February 2023, Kiwa, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and Utoile Silaigwana were elected spokespersons for the Commission. [3]
He is a former Deputy Chairperson of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC).[4]
Kiwa has undertaken election observer missions in Eswatini, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Mozambique.
He is also an Independent Consultant on Peace and Security and has worked at the African Union Commission (AU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various senior portfolios.
Events
2023 Delimtaton
In February 2023, Chigumba and Kiwa delivered the delimitation of ward and constituency boundaries to Emmerson Mnangagwa but the other seven commissioners had not signed. [5]
The seven are Jasper Mangwana, Abigail Millicent Mohadi-Ambrose, Catherine Mpofu, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Rosewita Marutare and Shepherd Manhivi.
