Rodney Kiwa

In March 2022, Kiwa was appointed as the ZEC deputy chairperson by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. [2]

On 20 February 2023, Kiwa, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and Utoile Silaigwana were elected spokespersons for the Commission. [3]

He is a former Deputy Chairperson of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC).[4]

Kiwa has undertaken election observer missions in Eswatini, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Mozambique.

He is also an Independent Consultant on Peace and Security and has worked at the African Union Commission (AU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various senior portfolios.

Events

2023 Delimtaton

In February 2023, Chigumba and Kiwa delivered the delimitation of ward and constituency boundaries to Emmerson Mnangagwa but the other seven commissioners had not signed. [5]

The seven are Jasper Mangwana, Abigail Millicent Mohadi-Ambrose, Catherine Mpofu, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Rosewita Marutare and Shepherd Manhivi.