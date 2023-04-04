Rosewita Marutare

She has previously worked with ZichiRe [the Zimbabwe Community Health Intervention Research Behavioural Change Programme, a project of the University of Zimbabwe, resident in the department of community medicine]. [2]

Events

In July 2022, Marutare was appointed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as a commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Further Reading