Rozaria Memorial Trust Mega Nhanga

Mega Nhanga & 3rd Edition Girls Soccer Tournament

Mega Nhanga and Girls Soccer Tournament is a brain child of Rozaria Memorial Trust founder and former African Union Goodwill Ambassador on Ending Child Marriage, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda. The event is held every two years and is meant to address issues around access to equal opportunities, breaking gender stereotypes and ending child marriages.[1] Rozaria Memorial Trust, and former African Union Goodwill Ambassador on Ending Child Marriage, and their partner hosted a series of activities in their last edition in 2022 as they held it on commemoration of the Day of the African Child (DAC). The theme of the Day of the African Child (DAC) 2022 was "Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy and Practice since 2013", as adopted in accordance with Articles 32 and 33 of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (the Charter/ACRWC).

Background and Context

Child marriage, defined as a formal marriage or informal union before the age of 18, is a reality for both boys and girls; however, girls are disproportionately the most affected. Globally nearly one in three girls are married before the age of 18, and one in seven is married before the age of 15.[2] An estimated 10 million child marriages occur every year. While data showed that, overall, the median age at first marriage was gradually increasing due to Covid-19. Child marriage and other harmful practices rob girls of their childhood, deny them the chance to determine their future and threaten the well-being of individuals, families and societies. All forms of harmful practices are likely to cause harm and suffering.

Harmful practices have negative consequences on children, and they are likely to cause physical, psychological, economic and social harm and/or violence and limitations on children's capacity to participate fully in society or develop and reach their full potential. Harmful practices are imposed on children by family, community members and society at large. Harmful practices affect the child's physical and mental health in the short and longer-term, impair their ability to learn and socialise and impact their transition to adulthood with adverse consequences later in life. Early marriage perpetuates the cycle of illiteracy and poverty.