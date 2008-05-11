Sam Dauya was a Zimbabwean and founder of Dynamos Football Club, a football team, which was founded in 1963 and is based in Harare.[1]

Background

Sam was born to Malawian parents in Waterfalls, Zimbabwe, on October 22, 1937. He was married to the late Chipo Judith Banda and had three surviving children at the time of his death, Terry, Caroline and Jackie. He had eight grandchildren Tim, Will, Jon, Theo, Eli, Malachi, Livia and Jonathan. He attended St Michael's School as a student.

Career

His first job following the completion of his studies was as a credit controller at Zimbabwe Furnishers, which at the time was owned by Teddy Cohen. Sam began thinking of starting his own soccer team in the early 1960s, after authorities in what was then known as Rhodesia started a professional football in 1962 composed exclusively of white players and blacks were not permitted to play on the Rhodesian teams. Coincidentally, two black football teams, Salisbury City and Salisbury United, were disbanded at approximately this time and Dauya approached members of the defunct teams about starting a new football club for black players.