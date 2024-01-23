Sasha Matshona

Career

Sasha played street football with family members and friends growing up and her interest for football grew and joined the school team at Mukakatanwa Primary School when she was in Grade 5. She continued playing football at Chinhoyi 2 High School and joined Chinhoyi Queens in 2017 up to 2022 where she was scouted by Maningi Youth Soccer Academy whom she joined in 2023 and still playing for the team. She has been exceptional in the team colours winning many hearts during the Heart Group Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League Cup Tournament held at the Heart Stadium in September 2024 where she made several saves to lead her team into the quarter-finals losing to Black Mambas Queens in a penalty shootout after shutting out the experienced Kudakwashe Bhasopo on several occasions after the match had ended nil-all in regulation time.

Sasha was part of the provisional COSAFA U17 Young Mighty Warriors team named by coach Ennie Konje in October 2020.[1] She was also part of the Northern Region School of Excellence Camp held at Queen Elizabeth in December 2022 which had a total of 55 youthful women's football players.[2] Sasha dreams of playing abroad for professional clubs to showcase her talent at the highest level and her role model is Senegal and former Chelsea Football Club goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with her father being the greatest role model to her as he has been modelling her into a better player.

