Sasha Zhoya

Zhoya began athletics at 8 years at Melville. His mother was a coach. He joined the Australian Institute of Sport at age 14.

He started training in France in 2017.

Zhoya is the holder of three passports - Zimbabwe, Australia and France. He therefore had to decide which country to reprewsent in international competition. He chose France in 2020.

Career

Under-18

Zhoya won the silver medal in the 100 metres and the gold medal for the 200 metres in 2018, at the French Junior Outdoor Championships in Bondoufle.

Zhoya won two gold medals with two French national youth recordswith a 5.32m vault and for the 60 metres hurdles with 7.48 seconds, in February 2019.

In April 2019, at the Australian Junior Championships, Zhoya broke the world under-18 record in pole vault with 5.56m, one centimetre more than the Greek Emmanouíl Karalís in 2016.

Zhoya broke the French national youth record in the 100m with 10.41s, in June 2019 at La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Zhoya broke the world under-18 record for the 110 meters hurdles with a time of 12.87s in July 2019, at the semi-final of French Junior Outdoor Championships in Angers. The same month, he broke the French national youth record in the 200 m in a meeting at Sotteville-lès-Rouen with 20.91s.

Under-20

Zhoya broke the world under-20 record in the 60 m hurdles with 7.34 s in the final in April 2020.

In July the following year, Zhoya won the final in 13.06s. A few days later, he won the European U20 Championships in Tallinn in 13.05s, his first international title.

In August the following year, Zhoya won the 110 m hurdles final of the World U20 Championships in Kenya, setting a new world U20 record of the distance in 12.72s.

Under-23

Zhoya won the 110 m hurdles final of the French Athletics Championships in 13.17s.

Competition Stats

Personal records