Shadreck Mlauzi
|Born
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|Zimbabwe Open University
|Occupation
|Football Coach
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
Shadreck Mlauzi is a Zimbabwean football coach and the Head Coach of the Senior Women's Soccer National Team (Mighty Warriors).
Background
He trained as a teacher at Hillside Teachers' College and was a Physical Education and Sports Science Teacher at Sikhulile High School for just over 16 years.[1]
Education
Mlauzi did his Advanced Level at the Methodist Vocational Training Centre from 1998 to 1999. He trained as a teacher at Hillside Teachers' College (2003 - 2004) and obtained a Diploma In Education, Physical Education and Sports. Thereafter, he studied for a Bachelor of Science Honors in Physical Education and Sports, Applied Sciences at the Zimbabwe Open University (2012-2017).
He did a CAF Instructor Course and then a CAF B Licence, and later obtained a CAF A Licence.
Career
Mlauzi served as the Provincial U-20 soccer coach for the Bulawayo Southern Region from May 2014 to December 2017. He was also the Mighty Warriors coach during the same period. He led the Zimbabwe senior women’s team to the Olympic Games in 2016. Mlauzi also presided over the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations Games finals in Cameroon.[2]
In September 2023, Mlauzi was appointed Mighty Warriors coach by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee. FC Platinum Queens’ Sithethelwe Sibanda, Correctional Services’ Choice Dambudza and former Mighty Warriors assistant coach Yohanne Chikaola were appointed as his assistants. Former Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika was named the goalkeepers' coach, while Portia Chiota was appointed the team manager. The technical team was put in charge of the Mighty Warriors until June 2024, concurrently with the Normalisation Committee’s tenure.[3]
Events
In December 2022, Mlauzi revealed that he was still bitter over ZIFA's failure to pay him his bonus for qualifying for the Olympic games. He was in charge when the Mighty Warriors made history by qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, six years later, ZIFA was yet to pay him his bonus.[4]
References
