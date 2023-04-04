Shadreck Mlauzi

He did a CAF Instructor Course and then a CAF B Licence, and later obtained a CAF A Licence.

Career

Mlauzi served as the Provincial U-20 soccer coach for the Bulawayo Southern Region from May 2014 to December 2017. He was also the Mighty Warriors coach during the same period. He led the Zimbabwe senior women’s team to the Olympic Games in 2016. Mlauzi also presided over the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations Games finals in Cameroon.[2]

In September 2023, Mlauzi was appointed Mighty Warriors coach by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee. FC Platinum Queens’ Sithethelwe Sibanda, Correctional Services’ Choice Dambudza and former Mighty Warriors assistant coach Yohanne Chikaola were appointed as his assistants. Former Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika was named the goalkeepers' coach, while Portia Chiota was appointed the team manager. The technical team was put in charge of the Mighty Warriors until June 2024, concurrently with the Normalisation Committee’s tenure.[3]

Events

In December 2022, Mlauzi revealed that he was still bitter over ZIFA's failure to pay him his bonus for qualifying for the Olympic games. He was in charge when the Mighty Warriors made history by qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, six years later, ZIFA was yet to pay him his bonus.[4]