Shakespeare Hamauswa is a Member of Parliament for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party for the Warren Park Constituency. He won the Parliamentary seat in 2018 on an MDC Alliance ticket with majority votes. The party was then being led by Nelson Chamisa. Hamauswa replaced Elias Mudzuri.

Brief Background

Hamauswa is a former lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) where he taught Political Science. He left the University of Zimbabwe and went to Zambia where he became a Political Science lecturer at Mulungisi University.