Shingirai Chayanzika

Career

In December 2022, Shingirai and two other Under-13 football players from Harare-based City Academy travelled to England for a two-week training programme at Manchester City Football Club.[1]

Shingirai, Donnel Anashe Chitima, and Bright Marovanidze travelled to Manchester City as part of a football exchange programme with academy players from South America and other continents.

This would enable young players to showcase their talents for an opportunity to be signed by Manchester City Development.

In May 2021, Shingirai joined Juventus on a long-term five-year deal from City Academy. He was set to move to Turin in August 2023.[2]

City Academy technical director, Agripa Guti, confirmed the move saying:

We spent three weeks in Italy with Juventus as they were assessing our academy players. We are glad to announce that one of our players Chayanzika was outstanding and Juventus were interested in him. He will be joining Juventus every school holiday starting this year in August for the next five years. Because of FIFA regulations players will have to wait till they are above the age of 18 to permanently shift to foreign countries. Chayanzika has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Zimbabwe has got real talent. Clubs in Europe are really pleased and satisfied with the raw talent we have in the country despite the current FIFA ban. Of course, the FIFA ban comes into effect as you look at a club like Manchester City who were willing to come to Zimbabwe and play a friendly match in which they were going to donate all the proceeds to our academy. As City Academy, we would like to thank ZIFA and the SRC for the efforts they are putting into junior football development despite the tough economic situation. As stakeholders in junior football development, we urge the involved parties to find a common ground to solve our international football crisis.