

Sophie Lichaba née Mphasane, formerly Sophie Ndaba, is a South African actress. She played Queen Moroka in the soap Generations. In 2016, she was a guest judge in the final Miss South Africa 2016 beauty pageant.

Background

Lichaba's father, Solly Mphasane, died in 2016. She suffers from diabetes. With her former husband, Themba Ndaba, she has two children, Rudo and Lwandle. She adopted her niece, Shallon Ndaba, following the death of her sister, Tiny Mphasane. She married Max Lichaba in 2017. In late 2018, Lichaba was the victim of a rumour, which claimed that she had died.

Education

She completed high school in Zimbabwe, after which she pursued her modelling career. Her mother sent her to an orphanage in Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe so she could get a better education than what was available in apartheid South Africa.