Tanyaradzwa Chihoro is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central attacking midfielder and the Captain for Maningi Youth Soccer Academy in the Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League (ZWSL). She is also a member of the national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors.

Background and Education

Tanyaradzwa Chihoro was born on 1 December 2004 at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital). She was born to Brian Chihoro and Cassina Mwangara and originally from Seke though she grew up in Harare. She attended Rainham Primary School for her primary education before enrolling at Dzivaresekwa 2 High School for both her O' and A' Level studies.

Career

Her journey to playing football was more of pure talent unearthing from the school administration when she was in Grade 5 at Rainham Primary School after all the pupils at the school were forced to join any sporting activities of their choice and she joined the girls football team because her class teacher Mrs. Mangiri was coaching the team.