Tanyaradzwa Chihoro
|Personal information
|Full name
|Tanyaradzwa Chihoro
|Date of birth
|1 December 2004
|Place of birth
|Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital)
|Playing position
|Attacking Midfielder
|Club information
Current team
|Maningi Youth Soccer Academy
|Number
|8
|Senior career*
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|–
|Maningi Youth Soccer Academy
|(9)
|National team
|2023-
|Mighty Warriors
|2
|2020
|U17
|4
|* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).
Tanyaradzwa Chihoro is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central attacking midfielder and the Captain for Maningi Youth Soccer Academy in the Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League (ZWSL). She is also a member of the national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors.
Background and Education
Tanyaradzwa Chihoro was born on 1 December 2004 at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital). She was born to Brian Chihoro and Cassina Mwangara and originally from Seke though she grew up in Harare. She attended Rainham Primary School for her primary education before enrolling at Dzivaresekwa 2 High School for both her O' and A' Level studies.
Career
Her journey to playing football was more of pure talent unearthing from the school administration when she was in Grade 5 at Rainham Primary School after all the pupils at the school were forced to join any sporting activities of their choice and she joined the girls football team because her class teacher Mrs. Mangiri was coaching the team.
She started playing for Maningi Youth Soccer Academy in 2018 when she was in Form 1 at Dzivaresekwa 2 High School after passing their trials. More pupils from the school joined the club after the club entered into an agreement with the school to use their football pitch as their training ground for women's football development which later strengthened the school team making them a powerhouse in girls football. Tanya was part of the team that grew from strength to strength and they got promoted to the Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League in 2023.
She has been a member of the senior women's national team, the Mighty Warriors making the team on two occasions to the 2023 and 2024 COSAFA Women's Championships played in South Africa.[1] Her journey to the national team was not a surprise after she was the captain of the national U17 Girls team that participated in the second edition of the COSAFA U17 Girls Championships in South Africa under coach Ennie Konje.[2]
She has a dream to see women's football flourish in Zimbabwe like in other developed countries and her role models are her mom, her self motivation and Zambia's Copper Queens and Green Buffaloes midfielder Evarine Susan Katongo.