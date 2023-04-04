Tapiwa Guzha was born in Zimbabwe, and went to study in Cape Town. While there, he started making Tapi Tapi ice cream, and opened a dessert shop in the Observatory area. The ice cream flavours include the more traditional food culture and flora of Africa.

Tapi Tapi, – an ideophone that directly translates from the Chikorekore dialect of the Shona language in Zimbabwe, meaning ‘sweet sweet’.

Born: Harare.