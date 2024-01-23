Taropafadzwa Murungu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a Centre Back for Maningi Youth Soccer Academy in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League.

Background and Education

Taropafadzwa was born on 12 November 2004 at Makoni Clinic in Chitungwiza. She is the first born in her family. She attended St. Peters Primary School for her early years before enrolling with Vainona High School for her form 1 and 2 before moving to George Stark High School for her form 3 and then left for Mount Olives where she did her form 4.

Career

She started playing football at a young age when she was doing Grade 4 at St. Peters Primary School after noticing her interest in football from playing street football in her neighborhood. She joined Maningi Youth Soccer Academy in 2021 when they were still playing in Division One and helped them gain promotion into the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League in 2023. She was part of the Northern Region Division One Women's Football School of Excellency team which participated in the inaugural tournament at Mount Pleasant High School in 2022.[1] She dreams of breaking into the bigger leagues in the continent or Europe and her role models are her mother and Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane.