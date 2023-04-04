Taungana Ndoro

School / Education

He went to Kutama College where he did his Cambridge, O & A Level from 1992 - 1997. From there he went to Harare Polytechnic where he attained a National Diploma in Mass CommunicationNational Diploma (2000 - 2002).

Ndoro then went to the University of Zimbabwe and where he attained a BA Honours, in English (1998 - 2001).

From the University of Zimbabwe, Ndoro went to De Haagse Hogeschool / The Hague University of Applied Sciences where he attained a Masters degree in International Communications Management (2007 - 2008_.

Service / Career

Spokesperson of MOPSE from July 2020 to date.

He was previously a Chief of Corporate Communications at the ZIMRA from May 2009 - Jun 2020.

Before that, Ndoro was the Secretary-General for the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations between May 2017 and Mar 2020.

Ndoro had previously held the post of Zimbabwe Country Correspondent at African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) from Nov 2012 to Mar 2017.