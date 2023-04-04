Tendai Mayimbo is a Zimbabwean dentist whose areas of interest include Aesthetic Dentistry, Orthodontics, Periodontics and Oral Public Health.[1]

Education

Tendai did her secondary education at Dominican Convent High School from 2006 to 2022.

She is a holder of a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery, Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences, General from the University of Zimbabwe (2012 to 2018).