Tendai Mayimbo
Feedback
|Tendai Mayimbo
|Born
|Tendai Mayimbo
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Dentist
|Employer
|Cimas Medical Aid Society
Tendai Mayimbo is a Zimbabwean dentist whose areas of interest include Aesthetic Dentistry, Orthodontics, Periodontics and Oral Public Health.[1]
Education
Tendai did her secondary education at Dominican Convent High School from 2006 to 2022.
She is a holder of a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery, Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences, General from the University of Zimbabwe (2012 to 2018).
Tendai did her internship at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from 2018-2019.
Career
She works at Cimas Medical Aid Society as the clinical manager.
Trivia
Tendai is a songwriter. She has appeared in Colgate advertisements on the South African Television channel SABC.
Further Reading
