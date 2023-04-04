Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Tendai Mayimbo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Tendai Mayimbo
Tendai Mayimbo.jpg
BornTendai Mayimbo
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EducationUniversity of Zimbabwe
Alma materUniversity of Zimbabwe
OccupationDentist
EmployerCimas Medical Aid Society

Tendai Mayimbo is a Zimbabwean dentist whose areas of interest include Aesthetic Dentistry, Orthodontics, Periodontics and Oral Public Health.[1]

Education

Tendai did her secondary education at Dominican Convent High School from 2006 to 2022.

She is a holder of a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery, Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences, General from the University of Zimbabwe (2012 to 2018).

Tendai did her internship at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from 2018-2019.

Career

She works at Cimas Medical Aid Society as the clinical manager.

Trivia

Tendai is a songwriter. She has appeared in Colgate advertisements on the South African Television channel SABC.

Further Reading

  1. Tendai Mayimbo, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 18 August 2023

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback