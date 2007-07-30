Trey Nyoni
|Trey Nyoni
|Born
|Trey Nyoni
July 30, 2007
Trey Nyoni is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays for Liverpool Football Club as a Centre Midfielder.
Background
Nyoni was born on 30 June 2007 in England to Zimbabwean parents.[1]
Career
Nyoni was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade and played for the Foxes in the U18 Premier League during the 2022/23 season. He played for the club's under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15.[2]
In August 2023, Nyoni joined the Liverpool Academy following his departure from Leicester City the previous month.
International Career
Nyoni is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.
He has featured for the Three Lions (England) at youth level. Nyoni scored and grabbed an assist on his debut for England Under-16s in a 3-2 friendly victory over Italy in 2022.
Further Reading
- ↑ Who is Trey Nyoni? Things to know about Liverpool's new midfield starlet, Anfield Watch, Published: 24 August 2023, Retrieved: 30 August 2023
- ↑ Official: Liverpool sign Zimbabwean midfielder, Soccer24, Published: 24 August 2023, Retrieved: 30 August 2023