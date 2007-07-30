Trey Nyoni is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays for Liverpool Football Club as a Centre Midfielder.

Background

Nyoni was born on 30 June 2007 in England to Zimbabwean parents.[1]

Career

Nyoni was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade and played for the Foxes in the U18 Premier League during the 2022/23 season. He played for the club's under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15.[2]