User talk:Lewinmuzvonda

Lewin Muzvonda

Summary

Zimbabwean vocalist/producer Lewin awakens the true African sounds through a blend of unique, modern and cultural elements.

Raised in Zimbabwe where he nurtured his passion from a very young age. He relocated to South Africa in 2018 where he worked as a Software Developer and later moved to Dubai where he currently lives pursuing his talent and career.

Latest Track: Attention

Latest Track Links: https://music.apple.com/us/album/attention-single/1643142303 https://open.spotify.com/track/5PRuVcFg1MxKbZxmP4OkLs?si=f326100b2f4b4636 https://music.amazon.ca/albums/B0BCX1QK2T?marketplaceId=A2EUQ1WTGCTBG2&musicTerritory=CA&ref=dm_sh_RsaSvowlcIImx6XU2J4EDWDVc&trackAsin=B0BCX1WJ9Z