Vitalis Takawira Jr

In July 2022, Vitalis' club, Muskegon Risers won the USA National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) Great Lakes Championship in their first season in the league.

Vitalis scored all the two goals as his side beat FC Columbus 2-0 to lift the Championship and a direct ticket to the playoffs.[2]

Takawira scored 7 Goals In 9 matches in his first season with the team and was also Muskegon's joint top goal scorer alongside Guiseppe Barone.