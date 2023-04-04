Later on, the Taylors started entertaining friends at the Farm until tourists started pouring in. Upon Mrs Taylor's death, Mr Taylor maintained the garden for a while until, he realised that the task was beyond him and he, therefore, agreed to sell 201 ha of Manchester Park, the remnant of the original Manchester Farm, to the Government.

An alternative tale -the farm, Manchester, was purchased by FJ Taylor in 1926. It was a weekend farm. His wife made a garden there. In 1940, he built a dam. She extended her garden around the dam. Shortly after, he retired. The garden became known as Manchester Park, was opened to the public, and became a tourist attraction. In 1954, Mrs Taylor died, but Mr Taylor kept up the garden until 1957, when he could no longer cope due to arthritis. He sold 201 ha of Manchester Park and the remainder of Manchester Farm to the government.

In 1960 Manchster Park was name changed to Vumba National Park, then in 1975 to Vumba Botanical Garden. (From Flyer produced by the Gardens.)

Activities To Do At Vumba Botanical Gardens

The well-wooded Park includes 159 hectares of landscaped gardens built around perennial streams which form a small lake. Sheltered walks between indigenous fern trees lead to displays of banked hydrangeas, proteas and azaleas, begonias, lilies, aloes, fuchsias, cycads and many other species.

Vistors can do any or all of these activities at Vumba Botanical Gardens:

Camping Picknicking Site Seeing Walking and visiting Water Falls around the garden

Facilities

Tea Room Caravan Site Camp Site Lodges

Lodges And Hotels Around

Leopard Rock Hotel Musangano Lodge Amber Hotel Mutare Inn On The Vumba Sunshine's Place