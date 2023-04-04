He holds several degrees, including a PhD in Information Technology from GEPEA University in Portugal, a PhD in Physical Education from the World University of Sports in Iran, a PhD in Mass Communication from Anjad University in Pakistan, and a Doctor of Business Administration degree.

Jokonya has experience working as an Information Technology Technician at Webtech Media Solutions.

Career

In 2001, Jokonya left his rural home of Kazangarare and moved to Karoi in search of employment. He worked at various companies until 2004.

During this time, he also took up commercial courses to learn skills like bookkeeping, electronics, computer applications, and computer repairs.

In November 2010, Jokonya established his own company as a computer technician at Karoi Outdoor Living Center, which is commonly known as Tsotsi Complex.

Jokonya is recognised as a visiting professor at various universities around the world.





Declaring United Republic of Delvin]] (URD) a Country

The United Republic of Delvin used to be called Howland Island. It is a small island in the Central Pacific Ocean, about 1,700 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu. The island was previously uninhabited and no country had claimed it until Jokonya declared it a new country in 2023.

As of December 2023, the United Republic of Delvin had only 36 registered citizens[1]. In Jokonya's declaration speech as the first Prime Minister of URD, he expressed his excitement about making his dream come true and invited investors to the new nation. He mentioned that URD has a seaport called Port Howland and a city named Nashville City, where the international airport, Amelia International Airport, is located.

The climate in the United Republic of Delvin is equatorial, with little rainfall, constant wind, and strong sunshine. The island's natural resources include guano, which is a fertilizer made from the droppings of bats and birds. However, one challenge that URD faces is the lack of access to fresh water, which they aim to address through innovative methods.

Jokonya, known for his academic achievements, discovered the unclaimed island during his research trips. His desire to protect his family during the COVID-19 pandemic led him to conduct extensive research on creating a country on an unclaimed island. According to the Montevideo Convention, a country must have a permanent population, a defined territory, a government, and the ability to conduct international relations.

The status of the United Republic of Delvin as a micro-nation is disputed by the United States, which also claims the island as part of its territory. Jokonya plans to move to the island in January and hopes to attract investors to develop the country's economy. The first 36 registered residents of URD come from various countries, mainly in Asia and Europe.