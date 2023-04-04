Winnie Muchanyuka

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Winnie Chakanyuka Qualifications:

Master of Business Administration - MBA, Business Administration and Management, General, University of Gloucestershire, 2020

Master of Science - MS, Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Zimbabwe, 2013

Senior Leadership Development Programme, Management Development, University of Pretoria - GIBS Institute, 2011

Diploma - Airline Sales and Marketing, Sales and Marketing, IATA Training School - Southern Africa, 2010

Advanced Level, Chinhoyi High School, 1989 [2]

Service / Career

Muchanyuka is the immediate past president of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe.

She worked as a part-time lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe from May 2021 to June 2022 and as a part-time advisory board member at AMENA Africa Ltd. from May 2021 to June 2022.

Muchanyuka has vast experience in the aviation industry with stints at Air Zimbabwe and Swiss Air as a Sales Executive from June 1993 to September 2000.

She also worked as the Country Manager for South African Airways as the Acting Regional Manager - Southern Africa (August 2017 to June 2022) and Country Manager for Zimbabwe (October 2000 to June 2022).

Events

In accepting her appointment to the ZTA board, Muchanyuka pledged to build upon the work that had been done by her predecessors. She said:

The ZTA Team has done and continues to do tremendous work towards growing the tourism industry. I pledge my support to the mandate given to me by the Principal, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, the tourism minister and the US$5 billion tourism target he alluded to is not changing. In fact, we can surpass it. Zimbabwe needs to achieve a middle-income economy by 2030 and tourism plays a key role in achieving that goal. I also looking forward to a close partnership with the media in telling the good story of this country. I am excited to be starting on this journey.