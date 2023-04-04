Witness Dube

Arrest in 2018

In 2018, Dube, who was Khupe’s personal assistant was arrested on allegations of public violence as defined in Section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.[3]

He was arrested alongside then MDC-T national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe and Elliot Doctor Moyo.

Joining Mwonzora Faction

In May 2020, Dube dumped Khupe who he had served for 10 years and joined a faction led by Douglas Mwonzora. He argued "Mwonzora [had] a better skill set, he is more tolerant and shrewd".[4]

Khupe was the MDC-T interim president while Mwonzora was the secretary-general of the party.

Dube was appointed MDC-T spokesperson by Mwonzora in February 2021 following the latter's election as party president at the chaotic Extra-Ordinary Congress in December 2020.[5]

Quitting MDC

Dube resigned from the MDC and terminated his membership in the party on 21 July 2023.[6] He allegedly joined ZANU PF immediately as he was spotted at a ZANU PF political rally in Centenary the following day.

Dube wrote his resignation letter to Mwonzora explaining why he decided to quit the party he had been a member of for 23 years. He wrote:

Dear MDC President and the MDC family at large, please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as the party’s National Secretary for Information and Publicity with immediate effect. I also wish to terminate my membership in the party which I have held since 11 November 1999, also with immediate effect. I am grateful for having been a member of the party from the lowest to its highest organ which opened my global view of the politics of service and sacrifice. My current portfolio taught me a lot about the Zimbabwean political leadership question, and the opportunities available for working for and supporting development in our country while insulating future generations from repeating our past mistakes and recycling our past pains. I wish the party and its leadership well in their future endeavours. Regrettably, there will be nothing more I can do to wrap up my duties as I will be joining a new political home which I am looking forward to instantly serving with the best and all of my abilities.