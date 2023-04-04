Pindula|Search Pindula
Yekari Guest House

Yekari Guest House is in Murambi, Mutare.

Contacts and Location (Aug 2023)

Address/ physical: including District and Province (this is how they will be listed).
Address / booking:
Telephone: +44 7984 610710
Email: Keptcrowne@yahoo.co.uk;
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/YekariGuestHouse/ [1]
Skype / Other:

Facility

Room rates U$25-45 a night.
12 guests max U$200 a night self catering.

Activities

None given.

Area attractions

  • less than 10 min drive from Holiday inn.
  • 15 min drive Forbes border Nyamapanda.
  • 30 min from Vumba Mountains / Leopard Rock Hotel.
  • 5 min drive from Hillside gold course.

