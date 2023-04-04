Yekari Guest House
See Low End Guide.
Address/ physical: including District and Province (this is how they will be listed).
Room rates U$25-45 a night.
Yekari Guest House is in Murambi, Mutare.
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
Contacts and Location (Aug 2023)
Address / booking:
Telephone: +44 7984 610710
Email: Keptcrowne@yahoo.co.uk;
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/YekariGuestHouse/ [1]
Facility
12 guests max U$200 a night self catering.
Activities
None given.
Area attractions
- less than 10 min drive from Holiday inn.
- 15 min drive Forbes border Nyamapanda.
- 30 min from Vumba Mountains / Leopard Rock Hotel.
- 5 min drive from Hillside gold course.