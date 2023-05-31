Pindula|
2023 Apprenticeship Intake

Jun. 08, 2023
Job Description

Innscor Africa Limited , trading as Baker's Inn Bakeries, an organisation in the baking industry with production facilities in Harare and Bulawayo, hereby invites applications from suitably qualified, highly motivated, and results driven candidates to undergo a 4 to 5 year apprenticeship training program under the following trades. 

  • Electrical power.
  • Motor mechanics.
  • Auto electrics.
  • Fitting and turning.
  • Instrumentation and control.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5'0' levels including Mathematics, English and Science. 
  • 2 'A' levels in science subjects (Mathematics & Physics or Chemistry) will be an added advantage.
  • A clearance letter for the relevant trade from Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Industrial Trade Testing Department.
  • Those willing to train in motor mechanics and auto electrics must possess a valid provisional or class 2 driver's license. 
  • Should be aged between 16 and 22 years by 1 July , 2023. 

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above requirements should submit applications accompanied by certified copies of the following items: 

  • Clearance letter,
  • National ID,
  • Academic certificates. 

Female candidates who meet the set criteria are encouraged to apply. All applications should be emailed to: apprentices@bakersinnzim.com, clearly stating the preferred trade being applied for.

NB: Successful applicants will be notified by 30 June 2023 latest.

Deadline: 08 June 2023

The brand was born in 1989 with the opening of a retail shop on First Street in Harare which was supplied by a bakery called Andrew Foods. Baker's Inn started producing its own bread using rotary ovens in 1991 at Chitungwiza Town Centre. Bakers Inn specialises in freshly baked bread.

Website: https://www.bakersinnzim.com/

