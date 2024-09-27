2024 Graduate Trainee Program
Job Description
BancABC is looking for competent candidates to apply for the Program.
Are you a recent graduate with a passion for finance and a Graduate Trainee drive to excel in the banking industry? Do you aspire to be part of a dynamic and innovative financial institution that values talent, growth, and development? If so, our Graduate Trainee Program is the perfect opportunity for you!
Our Graduate Trainee Program is designed to identify and nurture young, talented individuals who are eager to embark on a successful career in banking. The program offers a comprehensive blend of on-the-job training, professional development, and exposure to various facets of the banking sector.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a 2.1 (upper second) or better in any one of the following degrees: Accounting, Actuarial Science, Banking & Finance, Computer Science/IT, Data Analytics, Economics, Engineering, Mathematics or any related field.
- Excellent academic record.
- Must be 25 years old or younger.
Skills & Competences:
- Strong Communication Skills.
- Resilient.
- Critical Thinking and Reasoning.
- Energetic.
- Empathetic.
- Leadership Potential.
- Attention to Detail.
- Entrepreneurial Mindset.
Other
How to Apply
Please submit your CV together with your application with the subject Heading, ‘Graduate Trainee’ attaching all academic certificates and National ID to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw.
Deadline: 04 October 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.