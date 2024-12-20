ABAP Developer: Level 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above emntioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and maintain programs to assigned application using the SAP development tools, and develop test plans and automated scripts to assure expected performance quality level meet standards in development efforts.

Modifying existing programs in line with changing business requirements or to fix bugs in the programs.

Adherence to the Authority ‘s software development standards.

Developing integration solutions for internal and external systems.

Provide support to issues raised by end users.

Documents system for user define program and standard SAP programs modification.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Science/ Information.

Systems/ Business Studies & Computer Science or equivalent.

SAP ABAP Certification is an added advantage.

At least two years’ experience in a development environment.

Knowledge of SAP Landscape, with experience Dialog Programming, Smart Forms, BAPI, SAP Script, BADIs, LSMW, User Exits, ABAP Dictionary, RFC, BRFPlus is an added advantage.

Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle methodologies.

Clean Class (Four) 4 Driver’s license is an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

Self- starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 24 December 2024. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: