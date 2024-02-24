Academic Affairs And Administration: Research Fellow

Job Description

OFFICE OF PRO VICE CHANCELLOR: ACADEMIC AFFAIRS AND ADMINISTRATION (Closed Contract)

Duties and Responsibilities

Research Fellow reports to the Principal Investigator

Working as part of a Crop Improvement and Seed Systems research team. The Research fellow will be responsible for overseeing study, conduct, data analysis and publication of results.

The Research fellow may be assigned other research-related tasks such as organising conferences, drafting manuscripts, grant application or management.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Agriculture specializing in Crop Science, Agronomy, Plant Breeding, Seed Sciences with at least a 2.1 pass.

Master of Science degree in Plant Breeding or Agronomy, Quantitative Genetics, or Plant Biotechnology.

A PhD in the relevant field is an added advantage

At least 3 years’ experience in a research environment and knowledge of statistical packages such as GENSTAT, R, SAS.

Knowledge of the use of molecular tools in crop improvement is a distinct advantage.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource