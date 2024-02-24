Academic Affairs And Administration: Research Fellow
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned contract post.
OFFICE OF PRO VICE CHANCELLOR: ACADEMIC AFFAIRS AND ADMINISTRATION (Closed Contract)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Research Fellow reports to the Principal Investigator
- Working as part of a Crop Improvement and Seed Systems research team. The Research fellow will be responsible for overseeing study, conduct, data analysis and publication of results.
- The Research fellow may be assigned other research-related tasks such as organising conferences, drafting manuscripts, grant application or management.
Qualifications and Experience
- First Degree in Agriculture specializing in Crop Science, Agronomy, Plant Breeding, Seed Sciences with at least a 2.1 pass.
- Master of Science degree in Plant Breeding or Agronomy, Quantitative Genetics, or Plant Biotechnology.
- A PhD in the relevant field is an added advantage
- At least 3 years’ experience in a research environment and knowledge of statistical packages such as GENSTAT, R, SAS.
- Knowledge of the use of molecular tools in crop improvement is a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 29 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.