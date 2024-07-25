Personal Assistant to the Managing Director (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting and challenging career opportunity has arisen within CBZ BANK LIMITED for the position of Personal Assistant to the Managing Director. If you are willing to join a team of energised and passionate professionals, this opportunity could be for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide administrative support to the office of the Managing Director.

Plan, manage and co-ordinate appointments and engagements for the Managing Director.

Maintain a checklist and make follow ups with divisional or departmental officials with regards to assignments or projects and/or outstanding matters on behalf of the Managing Director.

Manage and co-ordinate the Bank’s events as directed by the Managing Director.

Prepare approval documents for international travel and process external travel formalities.

Create files and maintain a comprehensive filing and document retrieval system.

Supervise the archiving of office records within prescribed periods.

Oversee that office furniture, fittings and equipment are in good working order.

Ensure the Driver/Messenger carries out assigned day to day duties and other tasks timeously and efficiently.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a degree in Business Administration or similar from a recognised tertiary institution.

Have at least 5 years experience in a similar role preferably in a large corporate organisation.

Should possess traceable interpersonal and communication skills.

Possess strong analytical skills.

Should possess excellent organisational and time management skills.

Possess good computer skills and appreciation of various digital working tools and platform.

Should have good communication, interpersonal and presentation skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered for this career opportunity upload your detailed CV and proof of qualifications not later than Tuesday, 30 July 2024.

Click HERE To Apply