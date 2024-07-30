Accountant General Ledger – Finance And Administration – Level 7 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing Annual Financial Statements (Statement of financial performance, Statement of financial position & Cash Flow statement) for audit.

Preparing monthly and quarterly financial reports (Statement of financial performance, Statement of financial position and Cash flow statement etc.)

Preparing periodic and adhoc internal reports for management

Creating and updating master data in SAP for General Ledger Accounts, Profit Centres, Cost Centres, Fund Centres, Accounts receivables and Accounts payables vendor accounts.

Addressing internal clients’ issues in the SAP General Ledger system.

Supervising and tracking implementation of year-end procedures/guidelines in preparation for a clean and timely year-end audit.

Coordinating Accounts Analysis for all TB balances on a monthly basis.

Monitoring and controlling sectional expenditure against budget.

Implementing -sectional plans and reviewing performance

Reviewing bank reconciliations for all head office imprest bank accounts and other control accounts.

Prioritising and authorising outgoing payments.

Ensuring that all sub ledger modules are posting to the General Ledger and that the balances are reconciling.

Recommending system improvements and coordinating FI processes in system upgrades.

Ensuring that misposts are resolved in a timely manner.

Crafting procedures for General ledger accounting.

Maintenance of the chart of accounts and alignment of reporting systems to policies

Setting up performance standards and performance appraisal for subordinates.

Supervising staff in the section.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent.

A CTA or ITC holder with articled clerkship experience OR chartered accountant is a distinct advantage.

Sound technical knowledge of Accounting standards and financial reporting.

Computer skills, advanced Microsoft excel, PowerPoint, and Accounting packages.

At least three (3) years working in an accounting environment or audit environment with some supervisory or management experience.

Skills & Competencies:

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 7 August 2024, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: