Accounting Assistant (Gweru)
Job Description
BURSAR DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.
- Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
- Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings, and statements.
- Bank reconciliations, ledger reconciliations, and supplier reconciliations.
- Daily enter key data of financial transactions in the database.
- Research, track, and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher Diploma / Degree in Accounting.
- At least one year of work experience in an accounting environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format. The closing date for applications is 4 October 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.