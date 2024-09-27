Accounting Assistant (Gweru)

Job Description

BURSAR DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.

Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.

Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings, and statements.

Bank reconciliations, ledger reconciliations, and supplier reconciliations.

Daily enter key data of financial transactions in the database.

Research, track, and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher Diploma / Degree in Accounting.

At least one year of work experience in an accounting environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to: