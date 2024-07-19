Accounting Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The accounting assistant will keep financial records, prepare reports, and update financial information. The accounting assistant must be familiar with accounting procedures and should have experience with the Sage Pastel accounting software program. The ideal candidate must be able to process business transactions, handle accounts payable and receivable, expense reports, receipts, and other financial matters.

Duties and Responsibilities

Keeping financial records up-to-date.

Processing loan disbursements.

Handling bookkeeping and following accounting best practices.

Fact-checking invoices for payment and processing.

Maintaining sales ledger, purchase ledger and general ledger.

Monitoring vendor statements, prepare transfer requests, and other transactions.

Participating in external audit preparation.

Posting customer receipts, vendor payments, and loan repayments.

Correcting and modifying inaccurate files and records.

Reconciling account balances.

Processing billing adjustments and refunds.

Filing, mailing, and other duties as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or Finance.

Part CIS, ACCA, CIMA, CA.

Knowledge of Pastel; and 2-3 years’ relevant experience.

Data entry and word processing skills.

Self-motivated and self-directed.

Accurate and precise attention to detail.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent time management skills; able to prioritize.

Strong aptitude for numbers, spreadsheets, and financial reports.

Excellent computer skills especially Microsoft Office Suite.

Clean class 4 drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

If you feel you are capable team player, business oriented and strategic thinker kindly submit your application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of academic certificates saved as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw or hand deliver to the address below by 19 July 2024.

The Human Resources Manager