Accounting Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.

Responsible for processing and recording transactions, prepare reports and budget, communications with clients and vendors, checking and filing accounting records.

Reporting to: Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and filing of payment vouchers and other documents.

Processing journals for initiating disallowances, surcharges, advances and miscellaneous.

Receipting and invoicing.

Parking of documents in the SAP system.

Preparing bank transfer letters.

Certifying correct all suspense accounts and reimbursement vouchers.

Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accountancy, Part CGI (Formerly CIS) or equivalent.

Ability to work under pressure.

35 years and below.

Ability to handle confidential information.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Public Service Accounting Procedures.

Honest and reliable.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com

OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).

Deadline: 16 June 2023