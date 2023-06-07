Pindula|
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Accounting Assistant

Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General. 

Responsible for processing and recording transactions, prepare reports and budget, communications with clients and vendors, checking and filing accounting records. 

Reporting to: Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparing and filing of payment vouchers and other documents.
  • Processing journals for initiating disallowances, surcharges, advances and miscellaneous.
  • Receipting and invoicing. 
  • Parking of documents in the SAP system.
  • Preparing bank transfer letters.
  • Certifying correct all suspense accounts and reimbursement vouchers.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Accountancy, Part CGI (Formerly CIS) or equivalent.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • 35 years and below.
  • Ability to handle confidential information.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of Public Service Accounting Procedures.
  • Honest and reliable.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com

OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street)

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.

The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.

Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

P.O. Box CY 143

Causeway, Harare

Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23

Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/

Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw

