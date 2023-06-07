Accounting Assistant

Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Responsible for processing and recording transactions, prepare reports and budget, communications with clients and vendors, checking and filing accounting records.
Reporting to: Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing and filing of payment vouchers and other documents.
- Processing journals for initiating disallowances, surcharges, advances and miscellaneous.
- Receipting and invoicing.
- Parking of documents in the SAP system.
- Preparing bank transfer letters.
- Certifying correct all suspense accounts and reimbursement vouchers.
- Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Accountancy, Part CGI (Formerly CIS) or equivalent.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- 35 years and below.
- Ability to handle confidential information.
- Computer literacy.
- Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of Public Service Accounting Procedures.
- Honest and reliable.
Other
How to Apply
If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).
Deadline: 16 June 2023