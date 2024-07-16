Accounting Intern (Gweru)
Job Description
Matongo Primary School is an inclusive learning institution that values excellence, creativity and diversity. We are seeking a highly motivated Accounting attachee to join our finance team.
The Accounting Attachee, among other duties, will assist in maintaining accurate and efficient financial operations, ensuring compliance with policies and procedures. This is an excellent position for students seeking practical accounting experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in maintaining accurate financial records, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, and general ledger.
- Assist in processing invoices, payments and journal entries.
- Assist in timeously preparing and reconciling bank statements.
- Assist with budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting.
- Assist in ensuring compliance with financial regulations and policies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently studying towards a Diploma or degree in Accounting or related field.
- Basic knowledge of accounting principles and practices.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy and time management skills.
- Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
What we offer
- Opportunity to gain practical experience in accounting.
- Collaborative and supportive work environment suitable for professional development.
- Internship allowance.
Other
How to Apply
If you are a motivated student looking to launch your accounting career, we encourage you to apply for this opportunity by submitting your application letter and your resume by no later than midday 24 July 2024 to: matongosch@gmail.com or hand deliver to The School Head, Matongo Primary School, Senga, Gweru.
Matongo Primary School
Matongo Primary School is a public school in the township of Senga, Gweru. The school educates pupils from first grade to seventh grade.