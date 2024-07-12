Pindula|Search Pindula
Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe

Accounts Attachee (Harare)

Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe
Jul. 19, 2024
Job Description

The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic individual to join its team as an Accounts Attachee. This position offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in accounting and finance within a professional organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Currently pursuing a degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to submit their resume and a letter of attachment from the university to: mlcsczvacancies@gmail.com Please include "ACCOUNTS ATTACHEE" in the subject line of your email. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Deadline: Friday 19th July 2024 at 1600hrs.

Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe

Website
+263 242-303348
mlcscz@zol.co.zw

The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe plays a role in regulation of rehabilitation services in Zimbabwe. The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe was established according to section forty-nine of the constitution to regulate and monitor all medical facilities and companies.

