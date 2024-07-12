Accounts Attachee (Harare)
Job Description
The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic individual to join its team as an Accounts Attachee. This position offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in accounting and finance within a professional organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing a degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to submit their resume and a letter of attachment from the university to: mlcsczvacancies@gmail.com Please include "ACCOUNTS ATTACHEE" in the subject line of your email. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.
Deadline: Friday 19th July 2024 at 1600hrs.
Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe
The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe plays a role in regulation of rehabilitation services in Zimbabwe. The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe was established according to section forty-nine of the constitution to regulate and monitor all medical facilities and companies.