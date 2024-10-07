Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that have arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for posting entries in the ledger and reconciliation of account balances.
- The Accounts Clerk shall be responsible for keeping financial records updated.
- Recording cost information for use in controlling expenditure.
- Collecting and sorting invoices.
- Preparation of payments to suppliers, filing and keeping a thorough record of all business transactions.
- Extracting an accurate Creditors Ageing Analysis.
- Filing of all accounts related material in an acceptable manner.
- Reconciling and checking the banking on a daily basis.
- Checking the deposit books when they are returned from the bank daily.
- Reporting all discrepancies/ variances.
- Assist senior accounting personnel with any tasks conducted within the accounting department.
- Ensuring all invoices are attached to customers statements.
- Ensuring all invoices are posted to the correct accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/HND in Accounting/ Part C CIS/ Stage 2 CIMA, ACCA or any equivalent qualification.
- 2 years’ experience in related field.
- 1 year experience in doing management accounts.
- Experience in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).
- Familiar with Pinnacle, Pastel Accounting Package, Excel and Word, and Palladium.
- Excellent time management and organizational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocomotors.co.zw no later than Wednesday 9th of October 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.