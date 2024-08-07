Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The job exists to ensure that all transactions and financial data are captured in the system, and maintained to ensure that the company's financial operations run smoothly and efficient.

Duties and Responsibilities

Posting and updating transaction on a real time basis into the accounting system.

Reconciling creditors or debtors accounts.

Processing all payments and ensuring that all company procedures are followed.

Filing of completed transactions documents.

Following up on debtors and ensuring that the customers pay on agreed timelines.

Posting supplier invoices into the system.

Analyses and posts purchase orders, goods received vouchers and purchase invoices into the system after verification of the documentation.

Participate in monthly and year end stock takes.

Carry out monthly audit file reconciliations and reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree/HND in Accounting or equivalent.

At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw on or before 7 August 2024 indicating the position being applied for on the subject.