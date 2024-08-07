Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Job Description
The job exists to ensure that all transactions and financial data are captured in the system, and maintained to ensure that the company's financial operations run smoothly and efficient.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Posting and updating transaction on a real time basis into the accounting system.
- Reconciling creditors or debtors accounts.
- Processing all payments and ensuring that all company procedures are followed.
- Filing of completed transactions documents.
- Following up on debtors and ensuring that the customers pay on agreed timelines.
- Posting supplier invoices into the system.
- Analyses and posts purchase orders, goods received vouchers and purchase invoices into the system after verification of the documentation.
- Participate in monthly and year end stock takes.
- Carry out monthly audit file reconciliations and reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree/HND in Accounting or equivalent.
- At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw on or before 7 August 2024 indicating the position being applied for on the subject.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.
Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare
Related Jobs
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Deputy Bursar Accounting and Finance (Mutare)
Deadline:
Victoria Foods
Invoicing Clerk (Gweru)
Deadline:
Nash Paints
Finance And Administration Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Finance Director (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Accountant General Ledger – Finance And Administration – Level 7 (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Chief Investigations Specialist Customs & Excise – Revenue Assurance Division– Level 6 (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)
Deadline: