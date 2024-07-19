Accounts Clerk (Contract 3 months)

Job Description

Matongo Primary School is an inclusive learning institution that values excellence, creativity and diversity. We are seeking an experienced and skilled Accounts clerk to join our finance team.

The Accounts clerk, among other duties, shall be responsible for providing financial support and advice to the School Development Committee (SDC), ensuring accurate and efficient financial operations. The successful candidate will have excellent accounting skills, attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage and maintain accurate financial records, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, and general ledger.

Process invoices, payments and journal entries.

Timeously prepare and reconcile bank statements.

Assist with budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting.

Provide financial support to the SDC and staff as needed.

Prepare payroll for ancillary staff.

Ensure compliance with financial regulations and responsible authority policies.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma (HND) or degree in Accounting or related field.

At least 2 years of experience as a school accounts clerk.

Proficiency in accounting software (eg Quickbooks, Xero).

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are a detail-oriented individual meeting the above requirements, we encourage you to apply for this opportunity by sending your application, cover letter and your resume with three contactable references by no later than midday 24 July 2024 to: matongosch@gmail.com or hand deliver to The School Head, Matongo Primary School, Senga, Gweru