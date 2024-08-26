Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Leasing Company, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit an Accounts Clerk. Reporting to the Accounts Supervisor, the successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining financial records, running reports, and recording a wide range of transactions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.

Preparing and maintaining accounting documents and records.

Assist the Accounts Supervisor in the preparation of monthly management accounts.

Reconciling bank accounts and petty cash accounts in a timely manner. Preparing bank deposits, general ledger posting, and statements.

Entering key data of financial transactions in Microsoft D365.

Researching, tracking, and restoring accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.

Recording, updating, and following up on debtors’ accounts.

Assisting the Accounts Supervisor in the preparation of annual financial statements.

Ensuring compliance with established standards, procedures, and applicable laws.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Accounting Degree/ Full ACCA, CIMA, or equivalent.

At least one year experience.

Skills & Competencies:

Familiarity with basic accounting procedures and principles.

Ability to multi-task and complete assigned projects within stipulated timeframes.

Competency in MS Office, databases and accounting software.

Ability to generate and interpret financial reports.

Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 28 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.