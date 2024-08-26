Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Leasing Company, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit an Accounts Clerk. Reporting to the Accounts Supervisor, the successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining financial records, running reports, and recording a wide range of transactions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.
- Preparing and maintaining accounting documents and records.
- Assist the Accounts Supervisor in the preparation of monthly management accounts.
- Reconciling bank accounts and petty cash accounts in a timely manner. Preparing bank deposits, general ledger posting, and statements.
- Entering key data of financial transactions in Microsoft D365.
- Researching, tracking, and restoring accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.
- Recording, updating, and following up on debtors’ accounts.
- Assisting the Accounts Supervisor in the preparation of annual financial statements.
- Ensuring compliance with established standards, procedures, and applicable laws.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor of Accounting Degree/ Full ACCA, CIMA, or equivalent.
- At least one year experience.
Skills & Competencies:
- Familiarity with basic accounting procedures and principles.
- Ability to multi-task and complete assigned projects within stipulated timeframes.
- Competency in MS Office, databases and accounting software.
- Ability to generate and interpret financial reports.
- Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 28 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.