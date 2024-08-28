Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

The Accounts Clerk plays a crucial role in the financial operations of a company, ensuring accurate record-keeping and financial transactions. The Accounts Clerk needs to have a keen eye for detail, strong organizational skills, and proficiency in accounting software. This role requires a high level of accuracy and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment. Effective communication and teamwork skills are also essential for collaborating with colleagues and external stakeholders to support the financial health of the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash book management.

Maintenance of general ledger accounts.

Bank reconciliations.

Creditors reconciliations.

Revenue reconciliations.

Payments processing.

Asset management.

Management of statutory obligations.

TaRMS management (CGT application process).

Preparation of management accounts.

Preparation of audited annual financial statements.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting or related field.

At least 2 years working experience in an insurance or financial services environment.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates are required to submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates by no later than 27th of August 2024. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@fidelitylife.co.zw.

The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.