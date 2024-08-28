Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
The Accounts Clerk plays a crucial role in the financial operations of a company, ensuring accurate record-keeping and financial transactions. The Accounts Clerk needs to have a keen eye for detail, strong organizational skills, and proficiency in accounting software. This role requires a high level of accuracy and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment. Effective communication and teamwork skills are also essential for collaborating with colleagues and external stakeholders to support the financial health of the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cash book management.
- Maintenance of general ledger accounts.
- Bank reconciliations.
- Creditors reconciliations.
- Revenue reconciliations.
- Payments processing.
- Asset management.
- Management of statutory obligations.
- TaRMS management (CGT application process).
- Preparation of management accounts.
- Preparation of audited annual financial statements.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting or related field.
- At least 2 years working experience in an insurance or financial services environment.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and experienced candidates are required to submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates by no later than 27th of August 2024. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@fidelitylife.co.zw.
The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Fidelity Life Assurance
.