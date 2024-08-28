Pindula|Search Pindula
Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Fidelity Life Assurance
Aug. 27, 2024
Job Description

The Accounts Clerk plays a crucial role in the financial operations of a company, ensuring accurate record-keeping and financial transactions. The Accounts Clerk needs to have a keen eye for detail, strong organizational skills, and proficiency in accounting software. This role requires a high level of accuracy and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment. Effective communication and teamwork skills are also essential for collaborating with colleagues and external stakeholders to support the financial health of the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Cash book management.
  • Maintenance of general ledger accounts.
  • Bank reconciliations.
  • Creditors reconciliations.
  • Revenue reconciliations.
  • Payments processing.
  • Asset management.
  • Management of statutory obligations.
  • TaRMS management (CGT application process).
  • Preparation of management accounts.
  • Preparation of audited annual financial statements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Accounting or related field.
  • At least 2 years working experience in an insurance or financial services environment.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates are required to submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates by no later than 27th of August 2024. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@fidelitylife.co.zw.

The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Fidelity Life Assurance

Website
+263 735 707 268

.

