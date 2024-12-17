Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Dec. 11, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Cash book management.
  • Data capturing.
  • Financial reconciliations.
  • Daily payments.
  • Document management.
  • Reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience, preferably in the retail industry.
  • Degree in Accounting or the equivalent.
  • Must be inventive and resourceful.
  • Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

