Accounts Clerk (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cash book management.
- Data capturing.
- Financial reconciliations.
- Daily payments.
- Document management.
- Reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience, preferably in the retail industry.
- Degree in Accounting or the equivalent.
- Must be inventive and resourceful.
- Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
