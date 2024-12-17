Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash book management.

Data capturing.

Financial reconciliations.

Daily payments.

Document management.

Reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 2 years’ experience, preferably in the retail industry.

Degree in Accounting or the equivalent.

Must be inventive and resourceful.

Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com