Teecherz Home & Office

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Teecherz Home & Office
Aug. 26, 2024
Job Description

The incumbent will be reporting to the Assistant Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for daily processing of invoices.
  • Responsible for end of day reports.
  • Preparation of journals.
  • Reconcile Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable.
  • Provide data for financial analysis and reporting.
  • Capturing of daily transactions in sage evolution.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
  • At least + 2 years’ experience.
  • Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.
  • Working knowledge of sage or any other ERP System.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

