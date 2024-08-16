Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
The incumbent will be reporting to the Assistant Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for daily processing of invoices.
- Responsible for end of day reports.
- Preparation of journals.
- Reconcile Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable.
- Provide data for financial analysis and reporting.
- Capturing of daily transactions in sage evolution.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- At least + 2 years’ experience.
- Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.
- Working knowledge of sage or any other ERP System.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
