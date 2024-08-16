Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will be reporting to the Assistant Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for daily processing of invoices.

Responsible for end of day reports.

Preparation of journals.

Reconcile Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable.

Provide data for financial analysis and reporting.

Capturing of daily transactions in sage evolution.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

At least + 2 years’ experience.

Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.

Working knowledge of sage or any other ERP System.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject