Accounts Clerk (Marondera)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has risen at the Women’s University in Africa.

Reports to: Farm Manager

Station: WUA Marondera Farm

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining the farm inventory document files.

Maintaining payroll files and processing payroll.

Maintaining of cash book and petty cash.

Computation of daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly sales reports.

Daily capturing of financial transactions in database and ledgers.

Maintaining livestock reconciliations/movements.

Accounting for farm sales, daily transaction and procurement of stock.

Processing stock movement transactions.

Conducting stock counts and valuation.

Computation of daily, weekly and monthly sales.

Bank reconciliation.

Preparing monthly reconciliations and analysis.

Compiling monthly management accounts.

Preparation of financial statements.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in Accounting or Finance.

At least two (2) years post qualification experience as an Accounts Clerk at a reputable organisation.

Attributes:

Effective interpersonal and intrapersonal skills.

Ability to work in pressured environments.

Knowledge of cashbook/simple stocks.

Skills to communicate effectively.

Ability to meet deadlines/negotiate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Friday 15 November 2024 to: