Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe

Accounts Intern (Harare)

Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
Aug. 30, 2024
Job Description

Accounts Intern is responsible for the clerical finance support activities in the Finance and Administration Department. The position reports to the Finance and Administration Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist in capturing receipts and payments using the Pastel system.
  • Filling of receipts and payment.
  • Sending invoices to customers upon request
  • Assist in manning the reception area and assisting walk-in clients.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Students studying towards a degree in Accounting.
  • Letter of attachment from university.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit an application letter, certified academic certificates, letter of attachment from university and a detailed CV by end of day 30 August 2024 to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw

Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe

The Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a statutory body, established in terms of the Health Professions Act and is committed to protecting the public and guiding the professions.

