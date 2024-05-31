Accounts Intern (Harare)
Braford Investments
Job Description
Looking for an intern to work in the Finance and Admin department. A self starter ,motivated and willing to learn.
Duties and Responsibilities
- All finance and administration duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying toward a degree in accounting from a reputable university.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV on: salesagents2016@gmail.com
State position you are applying for in subject and CVs must be in PDF
Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.
