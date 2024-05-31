Pindula|Search Pindula
Braford Investments

Accounts Intern (Harare)

Jun. 06, 2024
Job Description

Looking for an intern to work in the Finance and Admin department. A self starter ,motivated and willing to learn.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • All finance and administration duties.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying toward a degree in accounting from a reputable university.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV on: salesagents2016@gmail.com

State position you are applying for in subject and CVs must be in PDF

Website
+263-242-446446
sales@braford.co.zw

Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.

