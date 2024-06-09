Finance Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) seeks to fill in the following position under its programming pillars: Finance Intern (x1)

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is a socio-economic justice coalition pre- occupied with the quest for Social and Economic Justice established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ involvement in making public policy and pro- people and sustainable. Its specific objectives are: To raise the level of economic literacy among ZIMCODD members to include views and participation of grassroots and marginalised communities, facilitate research, lobbying and advocacy in order to raise the level of economic literacy and fiscal transparency on issues of debt, national/municipal budgets, trade and sustainable development, formulate credible and sustainable economic and social policy alternatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Captures data for all project-specific source documents and receipts.

Collects and files all monthly bank statements and updates cashbooks accordingly.

Processes reimbursements and allowances for workshop participants.

Follow up and check on project-specific acquittals.

Raises invoices and follows up on the amount due.

Disbursement of cash advances and reconciliation to ensure recovery.

Collection and filing of regular financial reports and budget records.

Filing various Financial Documents in a systematic filing system that allows easy access to information.

Writing payment vouchers and ensuring all supporting documents are attached.

Pastel and Belina Input.

Assist with the initial review of acquittals i.e. for complete documentation.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Works closely with the Finance Team to process payments and ensure smooth operation of all financial transactions.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent Graduate with a Higher National Diploma in Accounting / Degree in Accounting / Finance.

Proficient in MS Office tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) & use of relevant accounting software packages.

Excellent organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks and projects to meet deadlines.

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.

A person of high integrity with no criminal record, reliability, highly motivated with a personal drive for high achievement.

NGO Finance exposure during work-related attachment is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and skills should apply by emailing: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a motivational letter, and detailed curriculum vitae by no later than Monday 18 June 2024 close of business. All applications must indicate the position being applied for in the email subject.